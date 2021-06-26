NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status For Game 3

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is on the injury report as probable (calf) for Game 3 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been added to the injury report for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night, but the two-time MVP is probable.

The status of Antetokounmpo for Game 3 can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 3 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

