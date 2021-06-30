NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Official Status For Game 4

Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) will play for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.

The status of Antetokounmpo can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 9.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.

The Bucks have a 2-1 series lead over the Hawks heading into Game 4.

