NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Giannis Antetokounmpo Making His First NBA Finals

Giannis Antetokounmpo is headed to his first NBA Finals after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6, 118-107.

The Bucks will play the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals starting on Tuesday for Game 1.

The Atlanta Hawks were 2.5-point favorites over the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 6 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

