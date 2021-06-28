NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Look At 76ers' Dwight Howard Sitting Courtside At Game 3

Dwight Howard is at Game 3 between the Hawks and Bucks.

Dwight Howard is sitting courtside at Game 3 between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night in Atlanta.

Howard and his Philadelphia 76ers got knocked out of the playoffs by the Hawks.

The photo of Howard at the game can be seen below from Pickswise.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 3 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

