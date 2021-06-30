NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Trae Young Tweets About Giannis Antetokounmpo

Trae Young Tweeted his well wishes to Giannis Antetokounmpo after Antetokounmpo got hurt in Game 4.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks got hurt in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Hawks on Tuesday night.

Trae Young, who missed the game with a foot injury, Tweeted about Antetokounmpo after the game and wished him well, and the Tweet from Young can be seen below.

The video of Antetokounmpo getting hurt can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN Australia & New Zealand.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 9.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 4 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

