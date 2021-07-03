NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Trae Young's Current Status For Game 6

Trae Young still remains questionable for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Atlanta Hawks are in a must-win game on Saturday night at State Farm Arena against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Hawks trail the Bucks 3-2 in the series, and a loss on Saturday means the end of their season.

Trae Young is still listed as questionable for the game, and his current status can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from Maria Martin of 11Alive News.

The Atlanta Hawks are 2.5-point favorites over the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 6 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

