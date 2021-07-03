NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Trae Young's Official Status For Game 6

Trae Young will play in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday in Atlanta, according to ESPN’s Malika Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Trae Young will play for the Atlanta Hawks against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in Atlanta at State Farm Arena, according to ESPN’s Malika Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Tweet with Young's status can be seen in a post that is embedded below from Andrews.

The Bucks lead the series 3-2.

The Atlanta Hawks are 3.5-point favorites over the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 6 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

