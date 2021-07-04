NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo Hold Trophy On Court After Game 6

Giannis Antetokounmpo is headed to his first NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is headed for his first-ever NBA Finals, and while the two-time MVP did not play in Game 6, the Milwaukee Bucks still won 118-107 over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

After the game, ESPN shared a video of Antetokounmpo on the court with the Eastern Conference Finals trophy, and the video can be seen in a Tweet from the ESPN Twitter account below.

The Atlanta Hawks were 2.5-point favorites over the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 6 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

