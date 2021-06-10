NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Jrue Holiday Pre-Game Outfit Before Nets Game

The Bucks host the Nets in Game 3 on Thursday.

The Milwaukee Bucks will play the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 on Thursday evening, for the first game of the series in Milwuakee.

The Nets won the first two games in Brooklyn.

Before the game, the Bucks shared a photo of Jrue Holiday and his pre-game outfit, and the post can be seen below from their Twitter account.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball