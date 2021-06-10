NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Mike Budenholzer Speaks Before Nets Game

The Milwuakee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets will face off in Game 3 on Thursday evening in Milwaukee.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer spoke pre-game.

"We need to go play, we need to bring a physicality, we need a competitiveness, whether guarding Durant or whoever it may be today," Budenholzer said pre-game.

The whole presser can be seen here.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball