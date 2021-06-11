NBA Playoffs Bucks Nets: Twitter Is Going Wild Over Bruce Brown Not Passing to Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant

Twitter is exploding about Bruce Brown's decision making late in Game 3 for the Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets fell down 30-11 in the first quarter but had a huge comeback to make the game close for all of the second half.

Late in the game, Bruce Brown of the Nets took a shot and missed, and then took another shot and missed, and Twitter is freaking out that he did not pass to Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant.

Here is the sequence below.

Here are reactions on Twitter.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

