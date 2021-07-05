NBA Playoffs Bucks-Suns: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals
Mike Budenholzer provided an update on Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Bucks won the Eastern Conference on Saturday night.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Finals after beating the Atlanta Hawks 118-107 on Saturday night in Game 6.
However, the two-time MVP has missed the last two games after getting injured in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
After the Bucks advanced to the NBA Finals, head coach Mike Budenholzer gave an update on what Antetokounmpo's status looks like for the upcoming NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns (which begin on Tuesday).
The clip can be seen in a post below from Duane Rankin of azcentral.
H/t Fox 6 Milwaukee (article in hyperlink and Tweet embedded below).
