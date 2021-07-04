NBA Playoffs Bucks-Suns: One Player Will Get A Championship Ring No Matter Who Wins

Torrey Craig has played for both the Bucks and Suns this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns will play each other in the NBA Finals starting on Tuesday, July 6, in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night 118-107 to advance.

Torrey Craig of the Suns will get a championship ring no matter who wins the series because he also played for the Bucks earlier in the season.

The Tweet highlighting this fact can be seen embedded below from StatMuse.

