NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Status Against Wizards
Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report on Tuesday against the Wizards.
Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report when the Boston Celtics play Washington Wizards on Tuesday in the NBA Play-in Tournament.
The two teams are the seventh and eighth seeds and will only need to win one game to advance to the regular NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and play the Brooklyn Nets.
Meanwhile, the loser will face the winner of the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets' game and the winner of that game will become the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and play the Philadelphia 76ers.
Tatum and his status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Celtics are 2-point favorites over the Wizards in Boston, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS BEAT RAPTORS: The Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday afternoon, and the win gives them the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play the Charlotte hornets in Indiana for the first play-in game on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE