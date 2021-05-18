NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Status Against Wizards

Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report on Tuesday against the Wizards.



Jayson Tatum is not on the injury report when the Boston Celtics play Washington Wizards on Tuesday in the NBA Play-in Tournament.

The two teams are the seventh and eighth seeds and will only need to win one game to advance to the regular NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and play the Brooklyn Nets.

Meanwhile, the loser will face the winner of the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets' game and the winner of that game will become the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and play the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tatum and his status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Celtics are 2-point favorites over the Wizards in Boston, according to FanDuel.

