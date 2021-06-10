NBA Playoffs: Charles Barkley With a Powerful Quote About Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Against Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks host the Nets in Game 3.

The Brooklyn Nets have made the Milwaukee Bucks and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo look really bad to start their second-round playoff series.

The Nets have had James Harden for about one minute of game-time the entire series, and still have beat the Bucks with no issues in the first two games in Brooklyn.

Before Game 3, Charles Barkley had a powerful quote via NBA on TNT, and the quote can be seen from their Twitter account in a Tweet below.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

