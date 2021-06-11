NBA Playoffs Clippers Jazz: Clippers Give Serge Ibaka Injury Update

The Los Angeles Clippers have announced that Serge Ibaka has undergone season-ending surgery.

The Los Angeles Clippers lost Game 2 against the Utah Jazz on Thursday night in Utah and now trail in the series 2-0.

On Friday, the team was dealt even more bad news as forward Serge Ibaka has undergone season-ending back surgery, the Clippers announced.

The announcement can be seen below from Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points.

The Clippers and Jazz play Game 3 on Saturday in Los Angeles.

