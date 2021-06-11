NBA Playoffs Clippers Jazz: Donovan Mitchell Tweets After Game 2 Win

Donovan Mitchell erupted for 37 points in a win over the Clippers in Game 2.

Donovan Mitchell erupted for 27 points in the first half on Thursday night and finished the win over the Los Angeles Clippers with 37 points.

The Utah Jazz won 117-111 and now have a 2-0 series lead.

After the game, Mitchell sent out a Tweet, and the Tweet can be read below.

The Jazz were 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 2 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

