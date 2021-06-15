NBA Playoffs Clippers-Jazz: Donovan Mitchell's Instagram Post After Loss

Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points but the Jazz lost 118-104 to the Clippers in Game 4.

Donovan Mitchell put up 37 points, five rebounds and five assists in Game 4 on Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, the Utah Jazz lost Game 4 to the Clippers 118-104.

The series is now tied 2-2.

After the game, Mitchell posted to his Instagram, and the photo can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Monday in Game 4, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

