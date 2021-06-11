NBA Playoffs Clippers Jazz: Lakers' LeBron James Tweets About Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell is having a great NBA Playoffs so far, and every game he has played in the Utah Jazz have won.

During the Los Angeles Clippers and Jazz Game 3 on Thursday evening, Twitter account @CuffsTheLegend Tweeted about Mitchell having a Dwyane Wade type 2006 NBA Finals run (Tweet below).

LeBron James commented on the post and said that it's very possible.

The Jazz were 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 2 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

