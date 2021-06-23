NBA Playoffs Clippers-Jazz: Paul George Speaks After Loss In Game 2

Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers lost Game 2 to the Phoenix Suns.

The Los Angeles Clippers lost 104-103 to the Phoenix Suns in Game 2, and Paul George missed two free throws when the Clippers had a 103-102 lead with 8.2 seconds left, but George missed both free throws.

The video of George missing the free throws can be seen in a Tweet below from Bleacher Report.

"Obviously it was a opportunity that was missed," George said post-game to reporters.

The clip of George speaking after the game can be watched here.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

