NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: FS1's Skip Bayless Reacts To Game 5

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

On Tuesday morning, FS1's Skip Bayless on their show Undisputed reacted to the Los Angeles Clippers beating the Phoenix Suns 116-102 in Game 5 on Monday night.

The series is now 3-2 in favor of the Suns.

The video of Bayless can be seen in a Tweet below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns were 7-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in Game 5, according to FanDuel.

