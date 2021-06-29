Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: FS1's Skip Bayless Reacts To Game 5

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.
Author:
Publish date:

On Tuesday morning, FS1's Skip Bayless on their show Undisputed reacted to the Los Angeles Clippers beating the Phoenix Suns 116-102 in Game 5 on Monday night.

The series is now 3-2 in favor of the Suns.

The video of Bayless can be seen in a Tweet below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns were 7-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in Game 5, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16333802_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: "I Don't Know Where This Trolling Bulls*** Is Come From" DeMarcus Cousins Sticks Up For Paul George

USATSI_16334041_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Game 5

USATSI_16333220_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: FS1's Skip Bayless Reacts To Game 5

USATSI_16213495_168388303_lowres
News

NBA: Nets’ Kevin Durant Goes To Angels-Yankees Game

USATSI_16315182_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Nicolas Batum Tweets After Game 5

USATSI_16301850_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: The Clippers Are Undefeated In The Playoffs When This Happens

USATSI_16333802_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Grizzlies' Ja Morant Tweets About Paul George

USATSI_16277212_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: You Won't Believe Tyronn Lue's Record In Elimination Games

USATSI_16334041_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: Twitter Reacts To Clippers Saving Their Season In Game 5