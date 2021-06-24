NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 3 on Thursday evening between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns (see Tweet from FantasyLabs NBA below).

Here is what Twitter is saying about the All-Star who has yet to play in the series.

The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball