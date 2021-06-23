NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Twitter Reacts To Paul George Missing Two Clutch Free Throws

Paul George missed two free throws late in the fourth quarter of Game 2.

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night in Game 2, 104-103.

Deandre Ayton had a dunk at the buzzer to send the Suns home with the win, but with 8.2 seconds left, the Clippers were up 103-102, and Paul Geroge (who had a tremendous fourth quarter) missed two free throws.

The video of George missing the free throws can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report.

