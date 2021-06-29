NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: "I don't Know If It's In The Clippers Best Interest To Keep Him" ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Makes Strong Remarks About Kawhi Leonard Before Game 5

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN made very strong comments about Kawhi Leonard before Game 5.

Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers can be a free agent as soon as this off-season with his player option (click here to see sportrac for his contract breakdown).

Stephen A. Smith on ESPN said before Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns that he doesn't know if it's in the Clippers' best interest to keep Leonard.

See the clip on ESPN below in a Tweet from Twitter user @pickuphoop.

The Phoenix Suns are 7-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in Game 5, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

