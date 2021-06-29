NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: Paul George Just Joined A List With Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant And Kevin Durant

Paul George has been putting up big scoring numbers in the NBA Playoffs for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Paul George has been huge for the Los Angeles Clippers during the NBA Playoffs, and on Monday night, he joined a list with Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

According to ESPN Stats & Info (Tweet below), George joined those three other players as the only four players in NBA history to score 20 points in 18 straight games to start the post-season.

The Phoenix Suns were 7-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in Game 5, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball