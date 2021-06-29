NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: Twitter Reacts To Paul George's Huge Night

Paul George carried the Clippers to a win over the Suns in Game 5.

Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers saved their season on Monday night against the Suns in Phoenix.

Down 3-1 in the series, they pulled out a 116-102 win to make the series 3-2, heading back to Los Angels.

George had 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Here's what Twitter is saying about George's big night.

The Phoenix Suns were 7-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in Game 5, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

