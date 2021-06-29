NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: Watch Deandre Ayton Make a Half-Court Underhanded Shot
Deandre Ayton made an incredible shot in warmups.
Deandre Ayton made an incredible shot in warmups before Game 5 between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers, and the video can be seen in a tweet below from ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
The Phoenix Suns are 7-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in Game 5, according to FanDuel.
