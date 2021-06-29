NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: You Won't Believe The Amount Of Minutes Paul George Has Played In The Playoffs Compared To Everyone Else

The Los Angeles Clippers are being led by Paul George, who has carried a massive load without Kawhi Leonard in the lineup for the last seven games.

George has played the most minutes (735) in the NBA Playoffs so far, and the second-highest minutes played comes from Devin Booker (605) who is not even close to George.

The Tweet from Bleacher Report embedded below shows George and Booker's minutes.

The Phoenix Suns are 1-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night in Game 6, according to FanDuel.

