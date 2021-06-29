NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: You Won't Believe Tyronn Lue's Record In Elimination Games

Tyronn Lue is 10-2 in elimination games as a head coach.

The Los Angeles Clippers held off elimination on Monday night, beating the Phoenix Suns 116-102 in Phoenix.

The series is now 3-2 in favor of the Suns.

Head coach Tyronn Lue is now 10-2 in elimination games as a head coach, and his record can be seen in a Tweet below from StatMuse.

The Phoenix Suns were 7-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in Game 5, according to FanDuel.

