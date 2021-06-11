NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Tyronn Lue Speaks About Loss to Jazz

Tyronn Lue and the Los Angeles Clippers are down 2-0 to the Utah Jazz.

The Los Angeles Clippers have once again fallen down 2-0.

They were down 2-0 in their series against the Dallas Mavericks but came back to win in seven games. Now, they have a 2-0 deficit to the Utah Jazz.

Tyronn Lue spoke to reporters after the game.

"Once again, Donovan Mitchell got them off to a great start, and they just kinda took off from there," Lue said to reporters post-game.

The Jazz were 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 2 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

