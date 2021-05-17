NBA Playoffs: Damian Lillard and The Trail Blazers Beat Nuggets, Send Lakers to Play-In
Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers will be the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers are officially the sixth seed in the Western Conference after beating the Denver Nuggets 132-116 on Sunday evening.
The Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers were tied for the sixth seed, but the Trail Blazers owned the tiebreaker, so all they had to do was win the game to avoid the play-in tournament.
The result sends the Lakers to play the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament, and the Trail Blazers will have a first-round playoff series with the Nuggets.
Even though they dealt with injuries all season, the Trail Blazers will still be a dangerous team come playoff time, and the performance of Lillard is usually something to behold in the NBA Playoffs.
