NBA Playoffs: FS1's Skip Bayless Interesting Tweet On Nets Bucks First Quarter

The Brooklyn Nets got destoryed by the Milwuakee Bucks in the first quarter on Thursday night in Game 3 in Milwaukee.

During the first quarter, FS1's Skip Bayless had an intersting take on why the Nets came out and struggled so much.

The Tweet from Bayless can be seen in a post below from his Twitter account.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

