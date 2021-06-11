NBA Playoffs Hawks 76ers: Ben Simmons' Pre-Game Outfit

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are in Atlanta for Game 3 against the Hawks.

The Philadelphia 76ers will be in Atlanta for Game 3 against the Hawks on Friday evening.

Before the game, the 76ers shared photos of some of their players as they left the hotel for the team bus.

In one of the photos below in a Tweet from the 76ers, the pre-game outfit of Ben Simmons can be seen.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 1.5-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball