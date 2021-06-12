NBA Playoffs Hawks-76ers: Ben Simmons Speaks After Win

The 76ers beat the Hawks 127-111 on Friday night in Game 3.

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers had 18-points and seven assists in the 127-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3.

The 76ers now have a 2-1 lead in the series.

After the game, Simmons spoke to reporters.

"Everybody's in the playoffs for a reason," Simmons said post-game. "This is a good team, so we can't let up regardless of if we're up 10, 20, 30."

The Philadelphia 76ers were 2-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

