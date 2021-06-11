NBA Playoffs Hawks 76ers: Joel Embiid Injury Status
Joel Embiid remains questionable for Game 3 against the Hawks in Atlanta on Friday.
The 76ers have listed Joel Embiid as questionable for every game of their series against the Hawks, and in Game 3, Embiid is questionable.
Embiid did play in the first two games and averaged 39.5 points per game in the first two contests.
As Friday afternoon goes on, it appears as if Embiid is still questionable for Game 3 in Atlanta (see Tweet below from Action Labs), and click here to see ESPN's team injury reports.
The Philadelphia 76ers are 1.5-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.
More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.
