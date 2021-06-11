NBA Playoffs Hawks 76ers: Joel Embiid Official Status For Game 3

Joel Embiid will play for the 76ers in Game 3 against the Hawks.

Joel Embiid has been listed as questionable for all three games of the series between the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers, and after playing in the first two, Embiid will also play on Friday in Game 3.

The status of Embiid can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Embiid is averaging 39.5 points per game in the series.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 2-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

