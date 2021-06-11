NBA Playoffs Hawks 76ers: Nate McMillan Speaks Before Game 3

The Atlanta Hawks host the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 on Friday, after splitting the first two games in Philadelphia.

Before the game, head coach Nate McMillan spoke to reporters.

"We want to go out and have fun," McMillan said pre-game. "I thought we played a little tight in our last game, and we want to go out and have fun, we've gotta bring that energy that was missing in our last game."

The Philadelphia 76ers are 1.5-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

