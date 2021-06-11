NBA Playoffs Hawks 76ers: Trae Young, Clint Capela and John Collins' Pre-Game Outfits

The Atlanta Hawks host the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 on Friday.

The Atlanta Hawks are coming off two games in Philadelphia, where they won the first and lost the second.

Game 3 is in Atlanta on Friday night.

Before the game, the Hawks shared photos of some of the pre-game outfits of the players, and below, the outfits of Trae Young, John Collins Bogdan Bogdanovic and Clint Capela can be seen in a Tweet from the Hawks.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 1.5-point favorites for Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

