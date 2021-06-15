NBA Playoffs Hawks-76ers: Twitter's Reaction To Game 4

The Atlanta hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 103-100 in Game 4.

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 103-100 in Game 4 on Monday in Atlanta at State Farm Arena to tie up the series 2-2.

The Hawks were down by as many as 17-points in the game.

Here is what Twitter is saying about the wild game.

The Philadelphia 76ers were 3-point favorites for Game 4 in Atlanta against the Hawks, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball