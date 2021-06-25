NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Bodgan Bogdanovic's Status For Game 2

Bodgan Bogdanovic will play in Game 2 on Friday.

Bogdan Bogdanovic will play for the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday.

The Hawks have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1 on Wednesday.

Bogdanovic's status for Game 2 can be seen in a post that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Bucks are 8.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

