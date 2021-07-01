NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Bogdan Bogdanovic's Status For Game 5

Bogdan Bogdanovic is available for Game 5.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is available for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday evening.

His status can be seen in a post embedded below from the Twitter account of the Hawks.

The series is tied 2-2 heading into Game 5.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

