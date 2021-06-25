NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Predicts Game 2

The Atlanta Hawks visit the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2 on Friday.

The Atlanta Hawks took Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday, and Game 2 will be on Friday night in Milwaukee.

On Friday morning, FS1's Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed gave his prediction for the game, and the clip can be seen in a post below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Bucks are 8.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

