NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: FS1's Skip Bayless Asks If The Bucks Are A Better All-Around Playoff Team Without Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks won Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday evening in Milwaukee.

Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo both did not play due to injury.

On Friday morning, on Undisputed, FS1's Skip Bayless asked the question if the Bucks are a better playoff basketball team without Antetokounmpo.

The clip can be seen in a Tweet from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Bucks have now taken a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 on Saturday evening in Atlanta.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

