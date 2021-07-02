NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: FS1's Skip Bayless Tweets a Wild Take About Brook Lopez's Big Game

Brook Lopez has been having a big game for the Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks have controlled the entire Game 5 contest against the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference, and Brook Lopez has been sensational.

During the game, FS1's Skip Bayless Tweeted about Lopez, and his Tweet can be seen below.

The series was 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Thursday evening, and both Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo are not playing.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball