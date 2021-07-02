Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted Before Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5.
Author:
Publish date:

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night due to injury, and before the game, he Tweeted (see below).

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 to take a 3-2 series lead as the series heads to Atlanta on Saturday evening for Game 6 at State Farm Arena.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: Last week, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16353475_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted Before Game 5

USATSI_16353277_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Here's What Twitter Had To Say About Jrue Holiday

USATSI_16353140_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Here's What Twitter Had To Say About Bobby Portis

USATSI_16353560_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Here's What Twitter Had To Say About Khris Middleton

USATSI_16353472_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Game 5

USATSI_16353475_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Here's What Twitter Had To Say About Brook Lopez

USATSI_16353475_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Reaction On The Bench

USATSI_16353200_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: FS1's Skip Bayless Tweets a Wild Take About Brook Lopez's Big Game

USATSI_16353135_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Watch Chance The Rapper At Game 5 Get Interviewed While Sitting Courtside