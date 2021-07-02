NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted Before Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5.

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night due to injury, and before the game, he Tweeted (see below).

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 to take a 3-2 series lead as the series heads to Atlanta on Saturday evening for Game 6 at State Farm Arena.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball