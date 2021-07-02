NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Here's What Twitter Had To Say About Bobby Portis

Bobby Portis had a huge game in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Bobby Portis had 22 points, eight rebounds and three steals in the Milwaukee Bucks Game 5 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Bucks won 123-112.

Here's what Twitter had to say about Portis below.

Both Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play in Game 5 on Thursday night due to injury.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

