NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Here's What Twitter Had To Say About Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday had a big game for the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jrue Holiday had 25 points, six rebounds and 13 assists in the Milwaukee Bucks Game 5 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Bucks won the game 123-112.

Here's what Twitter had to say about Holiday below.

Both Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play in Game 5 on Thursday night due to injury.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

