NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Look At P.J. Tucker's Kobe Bryant Shoes For Game 2

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday for Game 2.

P.J. Tucker of the Milwaukee Bucks is known for his epic shoe collection, and Complex Sneakers shared a photo on Twitter of Tucker's Kobe Bryant shoes he is wearing for Game 2 against the Atlanta Hawks.

The photo of the shoe can be seen in the Tweet below.

The Bucks are 8.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

