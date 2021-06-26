NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Mike Budenholzer Speaks Before Game 2 About Giannis Antetokounmpo's Free Throw Routine
The Milwaukee Bucks trail the Atlanta Hawks 1-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Milwaukee Bucks lost the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals at home on Wednesday to the Atlanta Hawks.
Game 2 is on Friday night in Milwaukee.
On Friday morning Sam Amick of The Atheltic reported that the Hawks were not in favor of how long Antetokounmpo takes at the free throw line (Tweet below from Amick, and article from The Atheltic in the hyperlink).
Before the game, head coach Mike Budenholzer spoke to reporters, and talked about Antetokounmpo's free throw routine.
Eric Nehm of The Athletic captured his quotes and they can be seen in a Tweet below.
The Bucks are 8.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.