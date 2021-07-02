NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: The Player Starting For Giannis Antetokounmpo Announced

The Milwaukee Bucks are starting Bobby Portis in Game 5.

Bobby Portis will be starting in place of the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo on Thursday evening in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Bucks and Hawks.

The status of Portis can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from Lilly Zhao of FOX6.

The series is tied 2-2 heading into Game 5.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

